Zamfara Has Become Centre Of Banditry, We Need More Military Personnel — Gov. Lawal To Tinubu



Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, on Tuesday, decried spate of banditry experienced in the State.

According to him, Zamfara is now the center of bandits in the whole of Northern Nigeria and may consume the North if not urgently addressed.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His words: “There have been several attacks in some of the local government communities. I feel as a responsible governor, I should make this known to Mr. President, who is pleased with the discussion we had and we are looking for more military personnel as well as the equipment for them to be able to function effectively and take care of the security situation.

“Zamfara has become the centre of banditry as we speak today, and if nothing is done in Zamfara state, I don’t think we will be able to solve the situation in the entire northern Nigeria.”

Lawal, who confirmed that the abducted Kuriga schoolchildren and a few other victims of banditry were rescued in Zamfara, said the situation has spurred the state to be more proactive in changing the narratives.

“Most of the guys or the girls kidnapped in Kaduna state, ended up in Zamfara State, that is not good for us, and therefore we’re doing everything to change the narratives and that is one of the reasons I came to see the president today.

“That is why I am here today I have informed Mr. President and I have his assurance that something drastic will be done to take care of the situation as soon as possible.

“As you are fully aware, Governors don’t have control over the military and the police. It is the responsibility of the Federal Government.

“Therefore, at any point, we need to inform Mr. President so that we can get his blessing either to direct them or to do something else that will help them take care of that situation,” he added.