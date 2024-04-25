118 Inmates Flee As Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc At Suleja Prison, 10 Captured

Over a 100 inmates escaped from Suleja Correctional Facility in Niger State, Wednesday night, during a heavy rainfall.

The rain, which spread across communities in Niger and neighboring Federal Capital Territory (FCT), destroyed parts of the fence of the prison.

A resident, Abdullahi Nura, told Daily Trust that the inmates overpowered officials on duty and fled in different directions.

Some of them reportedly hurled stones at volunteers who attempted to block them from escaping.

“Some parked vehicles had their screens damaged due to the action of the escaping inmates, ” Nura added.

It was learnt that three of the inmates were recaptured in Suleja hours after their escape, while others were nabbed around Rafinsanyi, and Kwankwaso axis along the Suleja-Madalla road, on Thursday morning.

However, in statement, on Thursday morning, spokesman of the FCT command of NCoS, Adamu Duza, said a total of 118 inmates escaped.

“A heavy downpour that lasted for several hours on the night of Wednesday, 24 April 2024 has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, Niger state, as well as surrounding buildings, destroying part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of a total of 118 inmates of the facility.

“The service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies, has so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot pursuit to recapture the rest.

“The service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era and that they are old and weak. The Service is making frantic efforts to ensure that all aging facilities give way to modern ones.”

“The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Francis John, wishes to assure the public that the service is on top of the situation and that they should go about their normal businesses without fear or hindrance,” the statement read.