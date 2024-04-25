Alleged Fraud: EFCC Withdraws Appeal Against Order Restraining Yahaya Bello’s Arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has filed a notice of withdrawal to discontinue an appeal against an order of a Kogi High Court restraining it from arresting the immediate past governor of the State, Yahaya Bello.

The anti-graft agency, in its notice of discontinuance dated April 22, signed and released to the public by one of the Commission’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, on Wednesday, said that is resolution to terminate further proceedings on the appeal, was based on the fact that the initial order a Kogi State High Court made in favour of the former governor, has been overtaken by events.

EFCC also added that the appeal it filed against the interim order was filed outside the time allowed by law.

The withdrawal process before the appellate court read: “The appellant herein intends to and do hereby wholly withdraw her appeal against the respondent in the above-mentioned appeal.

“This notice of withdrawal is predicated on the fact that; on the 17th of April 2024, the application filed by the appellant herein was overtaken by the decision of the same high court of Kogi State in the case of Alhaji Yahaya Bello Vs EFCC- Suit No: HCL/68m/2024, per A. I. Jamil.

“The orders made ex parte by Jamil on the 9th of February 2024 in said suit which is the subject of this appeal, was made to last pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion on notice which was finally determined by Jamil J. on the 17th April 2024.

“Furthermore, the notice of appeal was filed out of time and we, therefore, pray that the appeal be struck out for being filed out of time and incompetent.”