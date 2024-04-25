APC Crisis: Protesters Storm Party’s Secretariat, Demand Ganduje’s Resignation

Some angry protesters under the aegis of Concerned North Central All Progressives Congress stakeholders, on Thursday stormed the national secretariat of the party, calling for the resignation of the Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The development is coming barely few days after the Kano State High Court reversed itself on Ganduje’s suspension

The protesters, led by Mohammed Saba, called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to ensure that the position of the National Chairman of the APC be returned to North-central.

The protesters, spotted with placards and inscriptions like “Ganduje must resign” and “Return the APC chairmanship to North Central,” dismissed the vote of confidence passed on the embattled chairman by the Forum of State Chairmen and described it as a ruse.

Leader of the demonstrators, Mohammed Mahmud Saba, disclosed that, unlike the 37 APC state chairmen, his people in the North Central have passed a vote of no confidence on the former Kano’s state governor and equally demanded his immediate resignation.

Saba reiterated that the people of North Central felt betrayed when the position of APC national chairman was hijacked from them following the exit of Senator Abdullahi Adamu despite giving Tinubu the third highest votes after North West and South West at the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “We the North Central APC Concerned Stakeholders have resolved to unanimously agitate for our right and reclaim our mandate which was handed unto us by the National Convention of our great Party in 2022. Various sections of our constitution have established the procedure of replacing an executive member at all levels of the party in the event of death, resignation, incapacitation or expulsion from the party by any executive member.

“It is a fact that the emergence of Dr. Umar Ganduje as national chairman was done against the spirit and soul of the APC which is the constitution of our great party. This singular act has impacted negatively on us as a people in the North Central.

“We feel betrayed and spited because we gave His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the third highest votes after North West and South West in the country which put us in a better position to enjoy the fruit of our labour.

“We, therefore, demand that Dr Umar Ganduje resign immediately and stop parading himself as the National Chairman of our great party; the zoning arrangements made by the National Convention in 2022, which zoned the office of the national chairman to the North Central be respected by the NEC and all other organs of the party and that all governors elected on the platform of the APC in the North Central should wake up from their slumber and mobilize their members against this impunity until Ganduje resigns as the national chairman.”