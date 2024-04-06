Biafra Will Hold You Accountable If Anything Happens To Nnamdi Kanu – Brother Tells Southeast Govs

The younger brother of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Emmanuel Kanu has slammed Southeast governors for their silence over the prolonged detention of the agitator.

Emmanuel, in a letter made available to the public on Friday, lamented that his brother’s fundamental human rights are being violated.

He charged the governors to correct the wrong against the IPOB leader, adding that the charges against him are baseless and an attempt to silence his voice and undermine his campaign for social justice.

The letter party reads: “In recent events, it has become abundantly clear my brother, a law-abiding citizen and a prisoner of conscience, has been wrongfully held against his will and his fundamental human rights have been violated under your watch.

READ MORE: Your Conspiracy To Destroy Us Will Backfire — IPOB To Mbah, S/East Govs

“The charges brought against him are baseless and appear to be nothing more than an attempt to silence his voice and undermine his campaign for social justice.

“His detention is politically motivated, solely aimed at suppressing his activism and preventing him from continuing his valuable contribution to our society.

“As a concerned family member, I strongly condemn the unlawful detention of my brother and the blatant violation of his rights.

“It is your duty as governor to ensure the protection of every individual’s civil liberties, regardless of their beliefs or affiliations. Your obligation to uphold the principles of justice and fairness should guide your actions in every decision made.

“I demand you take immediate and decisive action to secure the release of my brother. I call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his arrest and detention, holding accountable those responsible for these egregious violations. “Furthermore, I urge you to ensure all charges against him are dropped, as they lack any substantiated evidence.

“Kanu is gravely ill and dying slowly. Biafra land will hold you all accountable should anything happen to him.”