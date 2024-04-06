“Burna Boy Lacks Integrity” – Media Personality, Shade Ladipo

Shade Ladipo, a veteran Nigerian media figure, has criticised Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

She called Burna Boy a “fake” who lacks integrity.

She made the statements in a trailer for the next episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which is co-hosted by reality personality Tolanibaj and actress Moet Abebe.

Ladipo said she prefers Wizkid and Davido over Burna Boy.

The veteran broadcaster said, “I would drag Burna Boy to the trenches. He is fake. Burna Boy has no integrity. What the f*ck is money? Integrity is much more important than money. That is why I am a big fan of Wizkid and Davido.”

