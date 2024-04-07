Burna Boy No Reach My Standard – Brymo Spills

Nigerian artist, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, also known as Brymo, has said that his colleague, Burna Boy, is not up to his musical standards.

He said this on Curiosity Made Me Ask, presented by skitmaker Bae U Barbie, in response to Burna Boy’s diss freestyle, in which he implied Brymo had “fallen off.”

“Is it [the diss freestyle] not Burna Boy lyrics? But he would like to know that nothing in this world would put his name in my song. He no reach my standard,” the singer said.

Brymo further said that he is the “finest vocalist” in Africa.

“I’m not proud enough. I’m probably the finest vocalist on the continent. Better than anybody. I’m not thinking. I know this,” he said.

“And yeah, even Twitter guys can’t disagree with him despite the hate. You can win an Award, but that doesn’t mean you’re the best man for that award.”