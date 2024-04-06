Cynthia Morgan Expresses Appreciation To Olamide For Gifting Her N1m

Cynthia Morgan, aka Madrina, a Nigerian dancehall artist, has expressed gratitude to YBNL leader Olamide for gifting her N1 million.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old singer shared how a guy begged her not to make the news public because he believes the money was too small.

She claimed that she stopped talking to the guy immediately after his statement since she doesn’t understand why he would say that.

She stated that, while she wanted to keep Olamide’s gesture private, his statement compelled her to do otherwise.

Cynthia mentioned how her former label loaned her N1 million and still insulted her.

Expressing gratitude to Olamide, she wrote,

“Told someone Olamide sent me a million naira some months ago and the guy said I shouldn’t put it out there because the money is too small. Had to stop talking to that guy cause I no understand. Although it was never my intention to put it out here but that statement almost made me post it immediately. 1 million naira wey my own tr!bes man loan me insult me join. Abeg. Olamide thank you”.