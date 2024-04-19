Davido Collaborates With UnitedMasters To Launch New Music Label

David Adeleke often called Davido, a Nigerian artist, has teamed up with UnitedMasters, a US distribution company, to form Nine+ Records, a new label.

In an interview with Billboard, Davido stated that he intends to grow the label beyond Afrobeats to reach a global audience.

He also mentioned his desire to nurture rising talent and solve the issues that young artists face in the music industry as motivations for the collaboration.

“Oh yeah, everything. R&B, trap, etc. Obviously, I am going to start in Africa, but I can see us going all the way,” he said.

“There is one thing that I will always love, which is nurturing new talent…Sometimes, you do not have anybody to advise you on how to move and get good paperwork done.

“I just felt like that was one thing Steve Stoute represents, and that is helping the artistes and making sure they know the best option when it comes to business.”

Although Nine+ Records is yet to reveal any artists, Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters, revealed that the concept for the company came during the 2023 UnitedMasters SelectCon, where he and Davido met.

The music executive also expressed his desire to support Davido and the label’s future endeavours.

“We are here to bring that structure and funding so he can do what he has to do,” he said.

“If I can get him in the room with the producers and the artistes, and I can get it out the room, that is my job. To get in the room and to get out.”