“Don’t Run When EFCC Invites You, They Don’t Bite” – Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest, a nightlife promoter, has advised individuals not to “run” when approached by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Cubana lavished admiration on the commission. He warned the people that no matter where they “hide,” the EFCC will eventually find them.

He further stated that the commission does not “bite or beat,” but rather investigates and prosecutes.

He wrote,

“The eagle will always fly so high to catch you wherever you hide. No need to run when @officialefcc invites you. Just pull up and answer them, they don’t bite, they don’t beat. They only investigate and prosecute,”

“For their cell bed dey, toilet and bathroom dey. Even breakfast, lunch and dinner is served, so tell me why you are running? How long will you run? Na big man location EFCC be. For me it’s a status symbol.”