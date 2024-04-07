Faith Ojo Calls Out Lizzy Anjorin And Husband Over Alleged Land-Grabbing

Faith Ojo, a filmmaker based in the United States, has escalated her attack on Adegboyega Lateef Lawal, the husband of actress Lizzy Anjorin, over suspected land grabbing.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Faith Ojo accused Mr Lawal of plotting with Lizzy Anjorin to take her Lagos property.

The filmmaker wrote:

“Alhaji Lathief Lawal (Lizzy Anjorin husband) you claimed you bought my land in 2011 when you were based in abroad and that was why you didn’t know I was already on the land upto 2023 (lies).

“Oga Lathief, now that you are back to Nigeria and have permanent residence in Idumota please produce the land papers you claimed the seller issued to you when you bough the said land.

“The Court has ordered that you produce the papers and you have been given 42 days to do so. The 42 days is almost elapsing and you are yet to tender the land papers in Court.”

READ MORE: Naira Abuse: Uche Maduagwu Tackles VeryDarkMan Over His Remark Towards Bobrisky’s Ordeal

In another post, Faith Ojo continued:

“What other lies are you going to tell the Court on the next adjourned date? The world is watching.

“He who fetches ant-infested wood has invited lizards to his home. Ấnd the man that swallows a pestle must sleep standing up. By colluding with your fraudulent wife to grab my land in Lagos, you have swallowed a pestle..”

SEE POST: