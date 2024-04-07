FG To Launch New National ID Card With Social, Payment Features

The Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), is set to unveil an enhanced National Identity card layered with payment capabilities and social service features.

This new card, developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, will be powered by AfriGO, a national domestic card scheme.

Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, announced this in a statement at the weekend.

According to the Commission, the initiative aims to meet the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders to verify their identity and access both government and private social services.

The national ID card will promote financial inclusion, empower citizens, and foster increased participation in nation-building endeavours.

According to NIMC, only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number will be eligible to request the card

“The card, which will be produced according to ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card.

READ ALSO: “Only Two Women Deserve Your Money In This Life” – Reno Omokri Addresses Men

“In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking the same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons, especially those financially excluded from social and financial services, to have access to multiple government intervention programmes.

“In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information,” the statement read.

Other features of the card include a machine-readable zone in conformation with ICAO for e-passport information, identity card Issue date and document number in line with ICAO standards, travel, health insurance information, microloans, agriculture, food stamps, transport, and energy subsidies, etc.

The national ID card, fortified with verifiable National Identity features, is supported by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates the enrollment and issuance of a general multipurpose card to Nigerians and legal residents.