Former Governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia, on Friday, disclosed that an undying inclination for power is tormenting Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), hence, his display of unstable moments.

He also advised Wike to reduce his propensity for power and greed, so as to allow his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara function at his job.

Omehia disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in response to a media parley which Wike, immediate past Governor of the State hosted in Abuja recently.

Wike on Tuesday, described Uche Secondus, George Sekibo and other PDP leaders in Rivers State as “expired politicians and buccaneers” owing to their support for Fubara.

Reacting, Omehia described Wike’s uncontrolled outbursts as product of a confused mind.

Wike’s anger, he said, was that his ambition of a third tenure has crashed and the people of Rivers State have realized that his quest for power is personal and not for the interest of Rivers State or the South-South at large as claimed.

“The FCT Minister thought that he would continue to control and abuse the resources and governance of the state but God, through the people, resisted the impeachment plot by his members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Wike is notorious for lying against anyone, anytime and disrespects elders at will, so there is no surprise about his outburst and criticism against innocent personalities in Rivers State.

“Wike speaks from both sides of his mouth, he says something today and denies it tomorrow like a clown. I am not a buccaneer and my capacity to contribute to the growth and development of my state and country is not impaired.

“I wonder why he is pained by our support for the Governor and the Federal Government under President Tinubu. Does he want us to perpetually be at political war with everybody, even long after elections are over and governance taken over? Is it not madness?” Omehia queried.

He added that Wike’s excesses, inconsistencies and hallucinations had reached a shameful peak and advised him to face his job in Abuja as the state was not missing his presence and nuisance value.