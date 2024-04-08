How Social Media Broke Industry Barriers – Joeboy

Joseph Akinfenwa, a Nigerian singer better known as Joeboy, has discussed the benefits and drawbacks of social media, emphasising its ability to tear down barriers and increase accessibility for both artists and fans.

In an interview with 3FM, the artist emphasised the deep impact of platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok in revolutionising how music is created, shared, and consumed.

He stated that social media has enabled artists to communicate directly with their audiences, circumventing conventional gatekeepers and creating a more democratic atmosphere for artistic expression.

“Social media has been a game-changer for me and many other artists. It has allowed us to reach a global audience without necessarily relying on mainstream media, record labels, or gatekeepers. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become essential tools for promoting our music and engaging with fans in real-time.”

“Now all of a sudden you can just get into the industry by just posting a cover or a song of yourself singing randomly on your bed and next thing is it is getting millions of views and everybody wants to work with you and connect with you,” he said.

Joeboy also highlighted the platform’s disadvantages, arguing that while social media allows for self-expression, it also encourages the building of a “facade,” in which users can easily be deceived.

“I can take a picture in front of a jet right now, I won’t say a word, and the next thing bloggers will say Joeboy has bought a jet, and people who do not know me privately will believe it, and if do not see anything they will take it as fact,” he said.