“I Can Rap Like Eminem But Nigerians Don’t Understand It” – Odumodublvck

OdumoduBlvck, a Nigerian rapper, has stated that he can do core hip-hop like American icon Eminem but opted not to do so because Nigerians ‘don’t understand’ it.

According to him, Nigerians prefer melodious music, so he “dumbed it down” to ensure commercial success.

OdumoduBlvck stated in a recent podcast interview that he wants to make Nigerian rap “exciting” in the same way that Wizkid did with R&B in Nigeria.

He said, “Some Nigerians did pure rap but they didn’t make it exciting for people to gravitate towards it.

“People said my rap sounds like nursery school rhymes. I dumbed it down so I can sell these records, so you don’t have to think twice. When you listen to my rap, if you understand the lingo you get it once. You don’t have to go to any dictionary.

“It’s not hard core rap. It’s easy. I’ve made it exciting. Just like Wizkid, I want to make my rap sweet and exciting.

“I can rap like Eminem and all these guys but bro where I come from nobody is gonna listen to that stuff. They don’t understand it.”