I Felt Irritated While Writing My Hit Song ‘Joromi’ – Simi Spills

Simi Kosoko, a Nigerian musician, has claimed that she was irritated when writing her 2017 hit song ‘Joromi’.

‘Joromi’ is the fifth single from the singer’s second studio album, ‘Simisola’, and it remains one of her most popular songs to date.

In an interview with CNN Africa, the 36-year-old revealed that she is sometimes obliged to write songs even when she lacks “any inspiration”.

She referred to ‘Joromi’ as a “deadline song” and admitted to being “irritated” when writing it.

“Sometimes I do not have any inspiration but I have a deadline. I do not really like those because it is like you have to force it to come and I am not crazy about those,” she said.

“But I have made like really great songs from those, ‘Joromi’ was one of those. ‘Joromi’ was a deadline song. I was even done. They sent me a beat and I was like I am done writing but they said this beat and I was like okay.

“I wrote like five different songs on that piece that I did not like them and ‘Joromi’ came and that was like the deadline song. I did not even want to write the song, I was just irritated but I am glad that I did.”