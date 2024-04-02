I Have No Doubt Liam Is My Grandson But Wunmi Should Do DNA For Nigerians – Mohbad’s Father Says

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, has stated that his demand on his daughter-in-law Wunmi taking a DNA test on his grandson, Liam, is not due to any doubts about his paternity.

It should be noted Wunmi, who had earlier stated her desire to have her son’s DNA tested, claimed she was no longer interested in the test.

She remarked that only her late husband had the right to request a DNA test from her, emphasising that Mohbad disvirgined her and was the only male she had ever slept with.

However, in an audio clip that circulated on social media, Mohbad’s father insisted that Wunmi takes the DNA test to satisfy the curiosity of concerned Nigerians.

READ MORE: “I Don’t Regret Supporting Peter Obi But I Faced Consequences” – Ayo Makun Spills

He said, “I know Liam is my grandson, I don’t doubt it but Wunmi should do the DNA for Nigerians.”