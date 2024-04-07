I Wish I Was Still Married – Actor, Fred Amata Reveals

Fred Amata, a veteran producer and actor, admitted that he sometimes wishes he was still married.

While speaking on his regrets over the years, he noted he has not had any regrets on roles he found himself playing, but he stated he regretted not still being married at this time.

He revealed this during an interview with Sunday Scoop.

The actor said,

“On a professional note, there has not been a role; whether as an actor, director, writer, producer or even marketer that I have taken and regretted. But, perhaps, I could have striven for a path that would have led to me still being married at this time.”

The actor further stated that Nollywood has the potential to transform culture and traditions through its star power.

He said, “The audio-visual medium is the most powerful communication tool ever. Nollywood produces star power, and with proper use of that star power and communication, the industry has the ability to change ideologies, habits, cultures and traditions.”

Speaking about the growth of Nollywood, the veteran stated that different segments of the industry were growing at their own pace.

He said, “Nollywood is evolving. All the sectors are evolving individually; though some faster than others. For instance, lighting is evolving differently from sound. Technology has impacted immensely on lighting. Acting, which is perhaps at the forefront of that evolution, is maintaining a pace, while script writing has grown to adopt a more structured three-act plot, amidst challenges from industry practices. Production and financing are experiencing growth as the industry unfolds as well.”