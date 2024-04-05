Terry G, a prominent Nigerian artist, has spoken out about his connection with his colleagues.

The ‘Akpako Master’ revealed that he doesn’t have a good relationship with any of his colleagues right now, which he attributes to his personality feature.

He remarked that he is “a loner” who has never made friends.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Terry G said,

“I have never had friends, not just in the music industry but my entire life. I am a loner.

“I spend my time at the studio. I usually have business colleagues, people who do business with me. I don’t play.

“To be honest, I think my child is my only friend. Any other person close to me, it is just business.

“There are some of my colleagues like Timaya who used to be close to me but we are not close anymore. And nothing happened. We just grew apart.

“We do phone each other but phone conversation is different from physical relationship. Although we always exchange pleasantries whenever we run into each other.

“My relationship with Illbliss is very cool, we had issues back then but we later settled.”