“I’m Not Gay, I Have My Feminine Side” – Charly Boy Declares

Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, has finally put an end to his sexuality controversy.

He stated that, while he could be gay, he is not.

He addressed the matter in a recent interview with reality TV personality Uriel Oputa.

The ‘Area Fada’ noted that he has a feminine side, which he refers to as Linda.

Charly Boy emphasised that if he were gay, he would have led the struggle for gay rights in Nigeria.

READ MORE: My Dream Was To Play For Barcelona – Rapper, Zlatan

He said, “I’ve a feminine side I called Linda. And I remember when I was doing the Charly Boy show, I had this character I always played called Miss Zigizigi. I picked that up when I was in the United States.

“So I’ve my feminine ways and sometimes I can get confusing if you really don’t know who I am. A lot of people have said I am gay.

“I could be but I am not. Because if I was gay I will be carrying my placards going around and fighting for gay rights.”