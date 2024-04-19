I’m Only Greatest Of All Time In Nigeria – Davido Says

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, often known as Davido, has claimed to be the greatest Nigerian musician of all time.

Despite being considered as one of Nigeria’s three biggest singers today, alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy, Davido has continued to dismiss any comparisons to his colleagues.

In a TikTok video released by British-Nigerian content maker Shopsydoo, Davido could be heard bragging about being Nigeria’s only “GOAT”.

“There is only one GOAT in my country and it’s me,” he boasted.