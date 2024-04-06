The Edo State Police Command has emphasized the prohibition on officers searching citizens’ phones during routine patrols and other operations, adding that it is an unprofessional conduct.

Disclosing this to the public, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor revealed this in a statement posted on Facebook page on Friday.

Chidi stated that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, warned officers to desist from this act, as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, had directed the punishment of erring officers.

The statement read: “This press release is to inform the general public especially the law abiding citizens of Edo State of the state police command’s position regarding searching of citizens’ phones by operatives while on routine patrol, stop and search duties in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye, during a meeting with the command’s strategic security managers, re-echoed the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on the ban on seaching of citizens’ phones while on patrol, raid operations, stop and search duties or other essential duties.

“He warned that on no account should police officers/operatives engage in searching citizens’ phones in line of duties.”