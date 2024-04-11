“I’ve Decided To Fight For Myself” – Daddy Freeze Threatens To Make UK Officials Deport Nigerians If They Don’t Stop Dragging Him

Ifedayo Olarinde, commonly known as Daddy Freeze, a controversial media figure, has vowed to write to UK authorities to deport Nigerians en masse if netizens do not stop dragging him.

He bragged that Nigerians are unaware of his power and his intimate ties to the British government.

In an Instagram video message, Daddy Freeze vowed UK will no longer grant Nigerians Certificates of Sponsorship.

He said, “It is you people who are pushing me to the wall. With the UK authorities, your brothers will start coming home, and they are not going to get COS visas ever again. Because of me they will end issuing COS visas to Nigerians.

“As long as I keep seeing that you are guilty and greedy, I’m going to keep getting angry and trust me, I’ve the UK authority at my beck and call. You don’t know how big Daddy Freeze is. You have no idea. If you did, you will shut up.

“I will bring Nigerians back home en masse. The airports will be full, the seaports will be full. Libya will also be full because some of them can’t afford flight tickets. They will come from Europe by road. Everywhere will be full.

“I am not God but I’ve decided to fight for myself and there will be casualties and victims.”