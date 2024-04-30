Lagos: Woman Trafficking 22-Year-Old Lady To Libya Arrested



The Nigerian Army says its troops in Lagos State have arrested a suspected human trafficker, Olushola Areke.

Spokesperson of the 81 division of the army, Olabisi Ayeni, announced Areke’s arrest in a statement on Monday.

Ayeni said troops of the 65 battalion operating under the 81 division arrested the suspect following actionable intelligence.

The suspect, she added was accused of kidnapping Fayoke Kunle, a 22-year-old daughter of one Ainor Kunle.

“Mrs Kunle claimed she had voluntarily entrusted her daughter to the suspect, who had promised to secure employment for the young girl in Oshodi, Lagos.

“However, instead of heading to Oshodi as promised, the suspect moved Miss Kunle to Kano, where the victim later discovered herself and overheard discussions about being transported to Libya.

“Miss Kunle courageously escaped from her captor and returned home on April 23, 2024,” the statement read.

Ayeni said in response to the report, the troops reached out to Areke, offering to entrust more people to her for job opportunities.

“The suspect eagerly accepted the offer and was subsequently arrested at the designated meeting point, where she intended to pick up her supposed other victims.

“Both the suspect and the victim have been handed over to the Ajah Police Command in Lagos for further investigation,” Ayeni added.

Ayeni urged members of the public to continue to support the army in providing timely information to aid in maintaining law and order.