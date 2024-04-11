My Ultimate Goal Is To Win Grammy – Portable Says

Habeeb Okikiola, often known as Portable, claimed that earning a Grammy is his ultimate objective in the music industry.

The ‘Zazu’ singer claimed he would feel accomplished if he wins a golden gramophone.

In a recent interview with content creator, Timi Agbaje, Portable said,

“My ultimate goal in the music industry is to win a Grammy. I will only feel accomplished if I win a Grammy. I want to win the African category.

“I want to win an international award because our local awards are compromised. I sing better than most of my colleagues. A lot of them use autotune. They can’t perform with live band or sing good music. They can’t make conscious music.”