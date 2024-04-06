Naira Abuse: Uche Maduagwu Tackles VeryDarkMan Over His Remark Towards Bobrisky’s Ordeal

Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, has criticised popular social media activist Verydarkman, for mocking and rejoicing over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) arrest and custody of cross-dresser Idris Okuneye often called Bobrisky.

It should be noted that Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC’s Lagos State Command on Wednesday for naira mutilation and abuse of naira.

Thereafter, in a series of videos posted on his Instagram profile, VeryDarkMan insulted the cross-dresser, telling sympathisers not to use their connections to save him from the EFCC’s trap.

In a video he posted on X, VDM insisted that nobody should come to the rescue of the cross-dresser.

He called out the likes of Mr Blue Audi, Mr Lamborghini, Mr Pinnock, saying “you are a big boy, you get plenty connections but I want to advise you, you see this matter, a little bit of advice, don’t make any calls, if you do it, this one will drown you, it will bring you down and everything you have laboured for.”

However, disappointed by the social media activist outburst, Uche Maduagwu claimed that Bobrisky was more mature than Verydarkman.

In an Instagram post, Maduagwu said, “It’s obvious Bobrisky is more mature than you 100%. When you were arrested by the Police for spreading fake news, she never rejoiced or laughed at your situation. But just a few hours after EFCC arrested Bobrisky, you have started rejoicing and making skits. What a shame.”