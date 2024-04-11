“Nigerians Don’t Believe I Died And Resurrected” – Oladips

Popular rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, often known as Oladips, has voiced dismay at people’s scepticism regarding his “death and resurrection.”

It should be noted that Oladips’ management announced that the rapper died on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Eventually, it was revealed that Oladips was still alive, fueling speculation that he “faked” his death.

However, in a recent Hip TV interview, the rapper asserted that he died and resurrected.

He claimed that many people continued to view his death and resurrection as a prank, despite his best efforts to explain to them.

Oladips said, “I came back to life to see all the chaos and disbelief. But what can I do? What has happened has happened.

“How many people can I sit with and explain to? Because, obviously, a lot of people still think my death is a prank.