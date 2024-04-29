Plantashun Boiz Reunion Not Happening – Blackface Confirms

Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo aka Blackface, a popular dancehall performer and former member of the dissolved Plantashun Boiz group, has claimed that he does not believe the group would reunite.

From the late 1990s until the mid-2000s, the Plantashun Boiz group dominated the Nigerian music scene, featuring Blackface, 2Face aka 2Baba, and Faze.

The group split up in 2004, then rejoined in 2007 before splitting again.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Blackface stated that there was minimal likelihood of the group reuniting again.

He added that if a reunion was feasible, it would have occurred long ago.

He said, “I don’t see that [Plantashun Boiz reunion] happening. If it is something that would have happened, the members would have deemed it fit to sit down and discuss going forward. Of which they haven’t done and don’t want to do. I don’t want to cajole someone into doing what they don’t want to do.”

On his relationship with his former bandmates, Blackface said, “I talk to Faze and I talk to brothers of Innocent Idibia [2Baba]. His family are all my friends. But personally me and him we have nothing to discuss. It has to be business. There is no need waiting for who is not ready to be committed to a project.”