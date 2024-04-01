“Some Artistes Released Songs I Wrote For Myself” – Pheelz

Moses Kayode Phillips, nicknamed Pheelz, a Nigerian record producer and singer, has disclosed that he has always been singing, even while serving as YBNL’s in-house producer before opting to become a full-time performer.

He stated that some of the artists he was producing for back then published songs he wrote for himself.

The ‘Finesse’ singer stated that after contracting COVID-19, he chose to become a full-time musician in order to “die empty.”

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos,

READ MORE: Social Media Influencer, VeryDarkMan Regains Freedom From Police Detention

Pheelz said, “Some of the artistes I produced for, released music I wrote for myself.

“COVID-19 happened and I had to really think about my life because I caught the virus and almost died.

“I was like, ‘I have to die empty if at all. You can’t have all these awesome stuff [talents] inside you and you’re afraid. Don’t care, just die empty’.”