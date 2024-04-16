Son Kills 70-Year-Old Mother In Akwa Ibom, Blames Unknown Spirit

A 40-year-old man, identified as Inyangake James Peter, has reportedly killed his mother, Mma-Offiong James Peter, in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The suspect, who was arrested by the police on April 4, 2024, at about 9:00 am, disclosed that he acted based on a voice which kept prompting him to kill her.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom State Command, Odiko Macdon, on Monday.

The statement read: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Inyangake James Peter, 40 years old for gruesomely murdering his biological mother, one Mma-Offiong James Peter, about 70 years old on 4/4/2024 at about 9:00 am at Ikpe Annang Village in Etim Ekpo LGA.

“The Suspect who confessed to the crime has been transferred to the state CID for discrete investigation.

“The suspect on interrogation alleged that he had a voice saying ‘kill her’, ‘kill her’, and he decided to oblige.”