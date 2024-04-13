Sue Everyone Who Questioned Liam’s Paternity If DNA Comes Out Positive – Tolanibaj Advises Mohbad’s Wife

Tolanibaj, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija, has offered counsel to Omowunmi, the widowed wife of late artist Mohbad.

It should be noted that since the singer’s death, there has been significant demand for a DNA test to determine the paternity of his son, Liam.

In a recent conversation with Moet Abebe regarding the paternity issues on the Bahd and Boujee podcast, Tolanibaj criticised the general public’s viewpoint.

The BBNaija star advised Omowunmi to take legal action against anyone who casts doubt on her son’s paternity if the DNA test ultimately proves Liam is Mohbad’s son.

In her words,

“If Wunmi takes the DNA test and it turns out that Liam is Mohbad’s child, she should sue everybody who questioned her child’s paternity status”.

