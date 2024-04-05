Following the 300 per cent increase in electricity tariff for certain customers categorised under Band A, the Senate has assured that Nigerians’ interests will safeguarded.

The increment, announced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), will see Band A customers paying N225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the current N66 rate.

Band A customers are those who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that the Senate would address the issue upon resumption from its recess.

According to him, relevant senate committees were closely; monitoring the situation and would take a stance that benefitted Nigerians.

Adaramodu affirmed the Senate’s commitment to not neglecting the welfare of Nigerians, particularly regarding policies that could further burden them economically.

He noted that the Senate previously rejected proposals for electricity tariff hike and the removal of electricity subsidy given the prevailing hardship in the country.

The Senate, he added, directed the Committee on Power to investigate the N2trn required for electricity subsidy payment, outstanding debts in the sector and the state of metering across the nation.

“The relevant Senate committees on power are studying the situation.

“You know we are on recess now. When we resume, they will present their findings to the Senate at the plenary. We won’t abandon Nigerians,” the spokesperson said.