Tinubu, Adelabu Not Responsible For Electricity Tariff Increase — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asserted that President Bola Tinubu or Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, are not responsible for the 300 percent tariff hike dished to consumers in the band ‘A’ category.

Head of Information, NLC, Benson Upah, in a chat with Punch, said the people driving the injurious policy are the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Describing the hike as wicked and unpopular, Upah said that since the Federal Government prefers to listen to the World Bank and IMF, it should be ready to face the consequences.

“We did say earlier that this tariff hike is insensitive and unpopular. So if the government elects to continue with the hike or persists in something that is evil, I’m sure it is equally prepared for the consequences of that evil.

“The manufacturers are saying this is going to hurt businesses and make the environment more hostile, and we also said so. There is no place in the world where high power tariffs have supported manufacturing. Not even in the developed world.

“So, it completely beats our imagination for the minister to have the audacity to say that the policy would continue. What this means is that the minister and the President are not in charge. It is saddening that the minister elected to pursue an unpopular policy.

“It shows that the minister and the President are not in charge. The people in charge are the World Bank and the IMF. They are the ones driving this highly injurious policy.

“So, our leaders should be prepared for the consequences of this highly injurious policy. That is what I’ll say about this issue for now,” he said.

Adelabu had said with time the hike will gradually be inculcated into other categories of Band consumers.