Unfulfilled Promises: Phyna Declines New Offers From BBNaija Sponsors

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, the winner of the 2022 BBNaija episode, has turned down new offers proposed to her from the show’s sponsors regarding her prize wins.

The reality star blasted Multichoice Nigeria, BBNaija’s organisers, on April 3, alleging she had not yet received the promised prizes and cash.

Her claim arose following Multichoice’s announcement of the ninth edition’s auditions.

The Practicioners of Content Creating, Skit-Making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) released a list of gifts that some of the show’s sponsors are believed to have owed Phyna last week.

The guild encouraged Multichoice to assist in expediting “the release of the prizes” from its sponsors.

However, in an update following a meeting with Multichoice, Phyna’s legal lawyer, Olawale Amousa, and Michael Nwabufo, the interim national president of PCCSIGN, stated that she objected with the revised proposals made by the sponsors.

PCCSIGN announced on Thursday that a recent agreement with Pepsi and Unik Soap would be delivered on Friday.

The statement did, however, added that the parties had rejected the proposals from Travelbeta and Quidax Global.

READ MORE: Paternity Fraud Should Be Criminalised Like Rape, Mens Mental Health Matters – Actor Salami

“Today, the acting president of PCCSIGN, Micheal Obinna Nwabufo, along with legal representatives from Phyna, Olawale Amousa Legal, visited the offices of MultiChoice Nigeria. The recent agreement between Pepsi and Unik Soap is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow, Friday, April 19, 2024,” the statement reads.

“While Travelbeta is offering a trip for 2 to Morocco or Kenya which we declined the destination options because Phyna was initially offered the destination options of Maldives or Jamaica.

“Regarding the matter of the 1 BTC, it was stated that the exchange rate would reflect the 2022 Naira equivalent, amounting to N13 million. However, PCCSIGN and Phyna’s legal representatives declined the offer due to concerns about potential repercussions resulting from MultiChoice’s negligence.

“The acting president of PCCSIGN insisted that the agreed-upon 1 BTC should be based on the current exchange rate. MultiChoice has agreed to further discuss this matter with Quidax Global and provide a response to PCCSIGN and Phyna.”

SEE POST: