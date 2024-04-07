Ahead of Edo, Ondo gubernatorial election, the All Progressives Congress, has vowed to win the forthcoming polls in the respective states.

It was gathered that the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, made this known while addressing newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Saturday.

Duru reassured the 16 aspirants vying for the APC’s nomination in the Ondo state governorship election, scheduled for November 16, 2024, of a fair and transparent primary election.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to an open and equitable selection process that will determine the party’s candidate.

He said: “Edo has become a test case. They know that the party is resolute in determining, through a process that is free, who the candidate of the party would be.

“For the few who felt they would need to go to court, as we would always expect, there were three sixty-degree turnarounds.

“They came to the negotiation table, had a handshake, and now we have a formidable team. We believe that APC would win Edo state.”