Cross Okonkwo, a former Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has revealed what he would accomplish if given a third chance to appear on the reality show.

The two-time finalist claimed that if he returned for a third time, he would reach the final of the popular reality show.

Cross competed in the 2021 and 2023 Shine Ya Eye and All Stars competitions, finishing in the top six finalists in each.

The reality star from Anambra recommended anyone interested in auditioning for the ninth season to simply have fun and hope for the best.

In a viral video, Cross claimed that he is fortunate to have competed twice and advanced to the finals (top six) both times.

READ MORE: “I Can Rap Like Eminem But Nigerians Don’t Understand It” – Odumodublvck

He said: “I am lucky enough to have gone there [BBNaija House] twice, not everybody does that. And not just going there twice, coming out finalists twice. I am not your mate. If I even go the third time, best believe I am gonna make it to the finals. I ain’t your mate.”