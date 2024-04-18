Yahaya Bello: We’ll No Longer Tolerate Obstruction of Our Operations — EFCC Warns

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has warned, that it is a criminal offence to obstruct its officers from carrying out their lawful duties.

The EFCC’s warning is coming barely few hours after it laid siege on the residence of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in an attempt to arrest and prosecute him for an alleged N80.2bn money laundering.

The anti-graft agency noted that the effort to arrest the former governor was thwarted by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

However, in a statement made available by the agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale on Wednesday night, disclosed that the warning becomes necessary against the increasing tendency of persons and groups under investigation by the commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

He said: “Section 38(2)(a)(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties . Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years.

“This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the Commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.”

“On several occasions, operatives of the commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness.

“The commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions.”