“Yahoo Boys Will End In Destruction” – Oyedepo Warns

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, aka, Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, has berated internet fraudsters, adding that they will end in destruction.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the term Yahoo Boy is commonly used to refer to young men who engage in various forms of internet fraud and other scams.

Oyedepo, while ministering at a service, in Canaanland over the weekend, advised youths to live within the ambit of the law

The popular cleric also condemned those in the act of defrauding others, saying that they would end in bitterness

Oyedepo said: “Nobody playing games has a future in the kingdom. Hear this and hear it forever. If that is your trade, stop it.

“Yahoo Yahoo business, stop it. Grabbing people’s ATM card details, stop it! You are on a very fast lane that always ends in bitterness and destruction.

“There is this law to mind. The law of sowing and reaping. The law of seedtime and harvest. The law of giving and receiving that is the law.

“Engage with that law cheerfully. Engage with that law willingly. Engage with that law tirelessly and watch how you begin to lay up gold with time.”