2Baba Accused Me Of Sleeping With His Wife, Annie – Brymo

Brymo, a Nigerian artist, stated that his colleague, 2Baba, accused him of having an affair with his wife, actress Annie Idibia.

During a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the ‘Ara’ crooner said that he was not the only one suspected of sleeping with Annie.

He stated that he chose to disassociate himself from 2Baba and his family as a result of the accusations.

He made it clear that he was making every effort to keep his distance from the “African Queen” vocalist.

READ MORE: I’ve Been An Hustler All My Life” – Eniola Badmus To Critics

Brymo said, “I heard gist that people have been accused before me of sleeping with Annie [Idibia]. So I didn’t like it. I said I don’t want to get close to this man [2Baba]. I don’t want trouble.”

SEE VIDEO: