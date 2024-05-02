2Baba And Annie Idibia’s 10-Year Old Daughter Joins Nollywood As Producer

Olivia Idibia, daughter of actress Annie Macaulay Idibia and musician 2Baba, has made her film production debut in Nollywood.

Annie Idibia congratulated Olivia on her Instagram account, where she also posted the movie script.

The pleased mother also revealed her daughter’s debut as a casting director and producer.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story section, she captioned,

“Yassss my baby Olivia Idibia’s debut. So excited for this. She’s producing, casting and the EP too. Go girl.”

