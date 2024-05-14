A Real Man Won’t Allow His Woman Have Male Bestie – Nedu Wazobia

Nedu Wazobia, a Nigerian on-air personality, TV presenter, has warned men not to let their partners have a male bestie because it will not end well.

He mentioned this while giving guidance to men who are currently in a relationship or are considering starting one.

According to Nedu Wazobia, true men should never let their partners have a male closest friend.

He stated that he had grounds for saying so, and all men should take heed of this.

According to him, a true man does not fight with another man over a woman, but rather with his partner.

“If you be man never you do this 8 things wey I wan talk never ever in your life concerning your woman wether the person you’re dating or the person you wan marry, number one, never allow that your woman to get bestie wey be man I no Wetin I dey talk, no allow am don’t try it to get male bestie, a real man will not allow that, number two Wetin real men no dey do na to fight another man because of another woman, real men no dey do that one,” he said in part.

SEE VIDEO: