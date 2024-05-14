Actors Guild Of Nigeria Prohibits Unofficial Photos, Videos At Junior Pope’s Burial

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has outlawed the taking of meaningless images and recordings at Junior Pope’s burial ritual.

AGN president Emeka Rollas issued the warning in an Instagram post on Tuesday, ahead of Junior Pope’s funeral.

He stated that all bloggers and members of the press must be accredited by the family before capturing photos or recordings.

He wrote,

“It’s a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria therefore we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording that is not by the official photographers at the proceedings of the final journey of our departed colleague. All Press/ Bloggers must be accredited by the family.”

“Special thanks to Hon Peter Aniekwe Udogalanya Member representing the good people of Anambra East & West Federal Constituency, Hon Maureen Gwacham member representing the good people of Oyi & Ayamelum Federal constituency, Hon Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe member representing the good people of Nnewi North/South & Ekwusigo Federal constituency at the House of representatives. Chief Kenneth Ifekudu [Agbalanze] and of course Lady Ada Anene [ Ada Ozubulu] for all the support.”

