Actress Omobewaji Explains Why Women Outnumber Men In Older Age

Omobewaji Oyediji, a Nollywood actress, has urged men to prioritise their health and lifestyle, emphasising why there are more grandmas than grandpas.

The actress used the microblogging platform X to highlight the challenge men face to provide for their families at the expense of their health and emotional well-being.

Omobewaji encouraged men to eliminate excessive burdens and duties, claiming that these struggles were the reason for more elderly women than men.

She warned against being a deadbeat father but also urged that men should take breaks when necessary to save themselves from dying young.

In a lengthy post, she wrote,

“Dear MAN!

You are not a robot

You are not God

You are human

You have blood flowing through your veins

You are somebody’s child

You deserve love

You deserve care

You deserve to show emotions when necessary

You are allowed to take a break when overwhelmed

You deserve…

A partner that helps you without tearing you down !

You are important too

Whilst trying to take care of everyone, take care of you too!

Dear Man! Pls don’t die!!!

Wondering why we have grandmas than grandpas!

Because you “Man”allow yourself to be overwhelmed !

As long as you are Not a deadbeat !

You deserve the love n care society shows the “woman”!

Dear man ! Feel free to ask for help!

Make sure your health is prioritised!

Know God

Love him

He ll teach you

Dear MAN

Plsss stay alive!!!!”

