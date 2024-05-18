Africans Introduced Bathing To Europeans – Seun Kuti Claims

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian artist, claimed that Africans taught Europeans the importance of daily bathing.

Kuti asserted that Queen Elizabeth I used to bathe once a month to encourage her subjects to bathe, prior to Africans introducing Europeans to the habit of bathing daily on the most recent episode of the “Fresh Off The Boat” podcast via Skype.

He said: “The first bathhouses were in Africa. It is a shame that many Africans don’t know that we taught the Europeans that they had to bathe every day.

READ MORE: Why Some Wizkid’s Collaborations With Nigerian Artists Often Go Unreleased – Slimcase

“Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Elizabeth I, then started bathing once a month as an example to her people to become tidy and clean.

“It’s a shame that Africans don’t know that their ancestors started the idea of spa. Africans taught British people how to bathe. They didn’t use to bathe regularly. Read their history.”

Watch the interview below…