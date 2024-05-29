ALX Ignites University Campuses with Groundbreaking Awareness Campaigns

Lagos, Nigeria. Friday, May 12, 2024 – ALX Nigeria, a leading tech accelerator has embarked on a dynamic journey across multiple universities in Nigeria fostering awareness and offering students unparalleled opportunities to enhance their tech skills and careers.

ALX Nigeria is part of a global organisation, ALX Africa, which is also present in South Africa, Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Ethiopia, and other African countries and is actively building the #ALX9jaCommunity.

With successful events hosted at Babcock University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Landmark University, and LAUTECH, with a final stop at Ibadan Polytechnic, ALX is setting the stage for a new era of engagement and intellectual discourse among students as well as inspiring them to take tech seriously. As part of its mission to revolutionise learning and empower the next generation of leaders, ALX provides students with a transformative opportunity to connect with innovative tech courses and reach their full potential.

Seun Babajide-Duroshola, ALX Nigeria, Country Marketing Manager, stated, “We are strategically doing this to engage students through thought-provoking conversations, and this is happening across various universities. We want to inspire and push them to take charge of their life, and careers, and go all out on a tech-driven lifelong learning journey. Just imagine how powerful it will be for university graduates equipped with tech skills by the time they complete their degree.”

One of the highlights of ALX’s campus tour was the Inter-School Debate, where six universities—Thomas Adewumi University, Landmark University, Redeemers University, Afe Babalola University, University of Ilorin, and Obafemi Awolowo University—competed head-to-head in a battle of intellect and eloquence. The event highlighted the intellectual prowess of the participating students and fostered friendly and healthy competition among universities.

After rounds of intense deliberation and passionate arguments, Alex Olafisoye, a 500-level student at the University of Ilorin, emerged victorious in the Inter-School Debate. His team’s dedication, intellect, and rhetorical finesse captivated the audience and demonstrated the remarkable talent nurtured within university campuses. This victory earned his team a coveted cash prize and a brand-new laptop and provided Alex with a unique platform to network and share his ideas.

Alex Olasfisoye, the winner of the competition, expressed his joy as he stated, “This was a unique opportunity for me to network and talk about ideas that I have in mind for a while, and I’m grateful to ALX for providing a platform like this for me to unleash my skill.”

Regarding the Inter-School Debate Competition, Babajide-Duroshola expressed profound enthusiasm and gratitude, stating, “We are excited to witness the incredible response from students across universities. The energy and passion displayed during the Inter-School Debate competition were truly inspiring. It reaffirms our belief in the power of tech learning to transform lives and shape the future.” Events like these not only foster academic excellence but also nurture leadership qualities and teamwork skills essential for success in the modern world,” she added.

With its unwavering commitment, ALX Nigeria remains at the forefront of equipping the next generation with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the digital sector. It does so by providing a diverse range of tech programmes and offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. For more information about joining ALX and its programmes with other African learners, visit www.alxafrica.ng and follow @ALXNigeria on social media channels