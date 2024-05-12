AMVCA 2024: Nobody Deserves It More – Reno Omokri Congratulates Wale Ojo Over Best Lead Actor Win

Reno Omokri, a social commentator, praised Nollywood actor Wale Ojo for his outstanding performance at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held in Lagos on Saturday.

To win Best Lead Actor for his portrayal in ‘Breath Of Life,’ Ojo defeated Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior), Marc Zinga (Omen), Gideon Okeke (Egun), David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel), and Stan Nze (Afamefuna).

Omokri said that no one deserved the honour more than Ojo, whom he characterised as a “actor par excellence.”

On his X handle, he wrote:

“Congratulations to my doppelganger, Wale Ojo, for his Best Lead Actor win at the tenth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

“Nobody could deserve this more. An actor par excellence, and a pride to Nigeria. More wins!”

