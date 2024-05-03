APC’ll Do Everything Possible To Destroy Opposition That’s Not Buyable – Dele Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, on Thursday, disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing everything possible to frustrate the opposition.

Momodu who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today also accused the ruling party of plotting to crush the opposition.

“APC will do everything possible to destroy opposition; buy those who are buyable, to terrorise those who are not buyable and make sure that the party is in disarray, that is all,” he said

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is stifling the opposition even after thriving as an opposition leader before his party overtook power from the PDP government.

“You see part of my admiration for then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos was the role he played as an opposition leader.

“But unfortunately, now we have a former opposition leader in government, and they don’t want opposition, it’s an irony,” he added.

Momodu, however, said he is optimistic that the PDP will resolve its issues and bounce back as a strong opposition party.