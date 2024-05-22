As Rivers Accountant-General, I Acted On Approvals; Not Scared Of Anything — Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, says he acted based on approvals during his time as the Accountant-General of Rivers State.

He disclosed this on Tuesday while inaugurating Egbeda internal roads in the state.

Recall that Fubara had said a judicial panel of inquiry will be set up to investigate the management of the State’s resources and affairs under Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Fubara who was the Accountant-General under Wike, was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2022 over an alleged N435 billion fraud.

However, the governor said he has records of all his activities under the past administration in the state and is “not scared of anything.”

His words: “What we bring to our people is service delivery at record time and cost-effective. Everything we are doing is in my white paper. I carry it along. There is no issue of any manipulation. Call me any day, any time it is there.

”Even the ones l did before this time, I still have all the records. If you call me any day, I will bring my records of all my activities in government. I know that, as a civil servant, what is most important is record-keeping.

“I am not scared of anything. Anybody who calls me up any day, any time, I have my records to show. I have all the approvals to show that I acted based on approvals and not personal decisions. We are not going to rest until we make everyone happy in Rivers state.”

Fubara said he started taking decisions as Governor in February — eight months after taking over the reign of the State.

“I want to thank you for journeying with us in showcasing the activities of our government in four months. When I say four months, I mean it. We started full governance in the month of February. That was when we started taking decisions and confronting governance.

“I am proud to say that our people are happy with what we have done. So, our traditional rulers, don’t be worried; we will watch your back. Don’t be scared of the rumours you hear,” Fubara said.