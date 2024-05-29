Ayra Starr Opens Up About Her Father’s Death And New Album Inspirations

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, a Nigerian musician, has revealed that she is finally coming to terms with her father’s death.

She explained that ‘The Kids Are All Right’, the outro of her sophomore album ‘The Year I Turned 21’, is a dedication to her father, who died years ago.

In an interview with Elle magazine on Tuesday, the hitmaker disclosed this.

“I end the album with a song called ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ which is my niece singing about dad and finally coming to terms with the death of my dad,” she said.

Ayra Starr’s sophomore album ‘The Year I Turned 21’ will be released this Friday, May 31, featuring collaborations from Asake, Seyi Vibez, Giveon, Anitta, Coco Jones, and Mil.