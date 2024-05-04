Banditry Now Business Venture For Some Security, Govt Officials — Katsina Gov

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has alleged that some security personnel and government officials are sponsoring banditry, adding that they have now turned it into lucrative business.

Radda made the accusation while addresing questions on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said: “Now it has turned out to be a business venture. A business venture for the criminals, some people who are in government; and some people who are in security outfits, and some people who are responsible for the day-to-day activities of their people.

”The issue of the hypothesis behind political motive as responsible for banditry is not true.”

Reacting to the recent security meeting which was held in United States of America, Radda said that they were only invited to the parley.

He said: “The meeting was not at the instance of the selected governors of northern states but it was at the instance of the United States Institute of Peace. They were the people who invited us; they hosted us for the meeting. We were invited to sit with them so that we could bring about lasting solutions to the problems that are affecting our people.

“Ten governors were in the United States, Washington D.C and we had a symposium with the United States Institute of Peace so that we can bring about ideas that will end insecurity that is worrying our people and is a major problem to the subnationals and they carefully chose the governors of the places affected by banditry and kidnapping.

“All of us sat for three days and we were able to cross-fertilise ideas and interact with all stakeholders that are involved in bringing about lasting peace and security globally.”